Kerala CM visits slain CRPF jawan's family

Chief Minister Vijayan visited the family of CRPF jawan V V Vasanth Kumar, who was killed in the recent terror attack, in district on Wednesday.

He spoke to Kumar's wife, Sheena, two children -- son (5) and daughter (8) -- and mother and assured them all support from the government.

Vijayan told the family that if was not interested in continuing working as an at the Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, she would be appointed as a

The had announced on Tuesday that steps would be taken to make Sheena, who is at present a temporary employee, a permanent staff member at the university.

It announced a financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh for the grieving family -- Rs 15 lakh to the wife and Rs 10 lakh to the mother.

The state cabinet also took a decision to meet the educational expenses of Kumar's two children and to construct a new house for the family.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed on February 14, when a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber, in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in district.

Vijayan was accompanied by his wife and cabinet colleagues E P Jayarajan and Kadannappally Ramachandran on the visit.

