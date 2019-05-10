IS claims responsibility for Iraq blast that killed 8

-
ALSO READ
Caliphate in ruins - and al-Baghdadi's rise and fall
Iraq received 14 French IS fighters from Syria Kurds: government source
Iraq condemns to death 4 IS members repatriated from Syria
Iraq demands Bahrain FM's apology for insulting Shia cleric
Iraq frees Frenchman, says entered Syria to 'support Yazidis'
-
The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing at a Baghdad market the previous day that killed 8 people.
The extremist group released a statement early on Friday saying the bomber detonated his explosives vest at the Jamila marketplace in Baghdad's sprawling Shiite neighbourhood of Sadr City on Thursday evening.
Fifteen people were wounded.
Iraq's security agencies have invested heavily in securing Baghdad, the country's capital, even as insurgents continue to stage attacks in the countryside.
Iraqis are out late during the holy month of Ramadan, when observant Muslims fast from dawn till sundown.
Hakim al-Zamily with the Sadrist political movement, which enjoys wide support in Sadr City, said lax security was to blame and that IS cells are taking advantage of slackened security measures in Baghdad.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU