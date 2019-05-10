WHO warns Ebola could spread elsewhere if attacks don't stop

The World Organisation is warning it may not be possible to contain to the two affected provinces in eastern if violent attacks on teams continue.

In an update Friday, WHO warned that response activities had been halted for five consecutive days because of the insecurity.

In one incident, WHO said that a burial team was violently attacked after they interred an victim.

The area has been destabilised by the presence of militia fighters, making it impossible for workers to travel to some areas.

That has hampered isolation of sick patients and allowed them to remain in their communities where they have spread the to other people.

WHO said there now have been 1,069 deaths since the outbreak began in August.

