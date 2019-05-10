Communal clash in Sawai Madhopur, 8 injured, 3 arrested

Members of two communities clashed on Thursday when a religious procession was passing by a mosque in town of Rajasthan's district, leaving eight persons injured, following which three suspects have been arrested, police said.

A group of people objected to loud music being played by those taking out the procession as it neared the mosque which resulted in a brawl on Thursday, they said.

People from both the sides pelted stones at each other in which eight people, including a sub-inspector, sustained injuries, of Police, Swai Madhopur Sameer Kumar Singh, said Friday.

Police used cane charge and fired two to disperse the mob, he said.

The said that additional police force has been deployed in the town and the situation is completely under control.

A case has been registered against five people from both sides and three were arrested, he added.

is about 150 km from capital

