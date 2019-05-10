JUST IN
Communal clash in Sawai Madhopur, 8 injured, 3 arrested

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Members of two communities clashed on Thursday when a religious procession was passing by a mosque in Chhan town of Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district, leaving eight persons injured, following which three suspects have been arrested, police said.

A group of people objected to loud music being played by those taking out the procession as it neared the mosque which resulted in a brawl on Thursday, they said.

People from both the sides pelted stones at each other in which eight people, including a sub-inspector, sustained injuries, Superintendent of Police, Swai Madhopur Sameer Kumar Singh, said Friday.

Police used cane charge and fired two rubber bullets to disperse the mob, he said.

The officer said that additional police force has been deployed in the town and the situation is completely under control.

A case has been registered against five people from both sides and three were arrested, he added.

Sawai Madhopur is about 150 km from Rajasthan capital Jaipur.

First Published: Fri, May 10 2019. 16:11 IST

