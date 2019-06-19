Islamists kill 15 soldiers at Nigerian army base: military source

Suspected islamists killed fifteen soldiers in an attack on an army base in northeast Nigeria, military sources said Tuesday.

"Fifteen bodies of soldiers have so far been recovered in a search and rescue operation," a military officer, who asked not to be named, told AFP.

"This figure could change as the operation is still ongoing and many troops remain unaccounted" for after the attack late Monday.

