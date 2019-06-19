Attorney Michael Avenatti faces November trial in New York

California attorney Michael Avenatti faces a November trial date on charges he tried to extort millions of dollars from Nike.
The Nov 12 trial date was set Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe at a pretrial hearing in Manhattan.
Avenatti participated by telephone. Afterward, he said in a statement he looks forward to a jury exonerating him.
A Tuesday hearing scheduled over allegations he defrauded porn star Stormy Daniels was postponed.
Avenatti was charged in March with trying to extort up to $25 million from Nike, the sportswear company.
Avenatti gained fame representing Daniels over a nondisclosure deal regarding an alleged affair with President Donald Trump.
He also faces federal fraud charges in California.
