At least 14 killed in attack on Mali villages: official

At least 14 people were killed in an attack on two ethnic Dogon villages in central Mali, local officials said Tuesday.
Monday's attacks on Ganfafani and Yoro villages near the border with Burkina Faso left "14 people dead according to a provisional toll", said local judicial official Boubacar Sidiki Samake.
A Mali military source said as many as 40 people may have been killed.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU