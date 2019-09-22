Israel's Lieberman says not backing Netanyahu or Gantz for PM

-
Israeli ex-defence minister Avigdor Lieberman said Sunday he will not endorse either Benjamin Netanyahu or Benny Gantz for prime minister following last week's deadlocked elections.
Lieberman, who could potentially play a kingmaker role, spoke to journalists as President Reuven Rivlin began consulting political parties on who they will back for prime minister.
A delegation from Lieberman's secular nationalist Yisrael Beitenu party was due to meet Rivlin later Sunday.
Yisrael Beitenu won eight seats in the 120-seat parliament in Tuesday's election. Lieberman has insisted on a unity government between his party, Netanyahu's right-wing Likud and Gantz's centrist Blue and White.
He said he could not for now back Netanyahu because he is willing to form a coalition with Israel's ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties, which he accuses of seeking to impose religious law on the secular population.
Lieberman also said he could not back Gantz for now because he may reach a deal with either the ultra-Orthodox or Israel's Arab parties, which he called "enemies.
