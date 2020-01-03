JUST IN
Berlin urges 'prudence', 'de-escalation' after US kills Iran's top general
Qassem Soleimani killing: Netanyahu says US has 'right' to self-defence

"Just as Israel has the right of self-defence, the United States has exactly the same right," he said as he boarded a flight home after cutting short a visit to Greece

AFP | PTI  |  Jerusalem 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday praised US President Donald Trump "for acting swiftly, forcefully and decisively" to eliminate an Iranian general in a missile strike.

"Just as Israel has the right of self-defence, the United States has exactly the same right," he said as he boarded a flight home after cutting short a visit to Greece.
