Qassem Soleimani killing: Netanyahu says US has 'right' to self-defence

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday praised US President Donald Trump "for acting swiftly, forcefully and decisively" to eliminate an Iranian general in a missile strike.
"Just as Israel has the right of self-defence, the United States has exactly the same right," he said as he boarded a flight home after cutting short a visit to Greece.
