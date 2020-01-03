Berlin urges 'prudence', 'de-escalation' after US kills Iran's top general

Germany on Friday urged restraint and de-escalation after the US killed top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, sending tensions soaring in the region.

"We are at a dangerous point of escalation. It is now important through prudence and restraint to contribute to de-escalation," said Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer.

"We, too, view Iran's activities in the region with great concern," she said, but warned that any conflicts can only be resolved through "diplomatic paths".

"It is particularly important to prevent from being dragged deeper into a conflict, because everyone has an interest in the continuing battle against IS" jihadists, she added.