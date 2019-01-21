Israel says carrying out strikes on Iranian targets in Syria

said it was carrying out strikes on Iranian targets in early Monday after it intercepted a rocket fired from Syrian territory hours earlier.

It said in a statement it was "currently striking" the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force in and warned against "attempting to harm Israeli territory or forces".

said on Sunday its intercepted a rocket fired form Syria, after accused of carrying out air raids in the country's south.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)