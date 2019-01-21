JUST IN
Business Standard

Israel says carrying out strikes on Iranian targets in Syria

AFP  |  Jerusalem 

Israel's military said it was carrying out strikes on Iranian targets in Syria early Monday after it intercepted a rocket fired from Syrian territory hours earlier.

It said in a statement it was "currently striking" the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force in Syria and warned Syria's military against "attempting to harm Israeli territory or forces".

Israel's military said on Sunday its air defence systems intercepted a rocket fired form Syria, after Damascus accused Israel of carrying out air raids in the country's south.

First Published: Mon, January 21 2019. 05:35 IST

