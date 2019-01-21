Massive power outage in Panama ahead of papal visit

A massive power outage hit Panama on Sunday, three days before the arrival of Pope Francis for a World Youth Day festival, authorities said.
The electric power company ETESA said service to various sectors of the country had been affected by "an event in the integrated national system."
"Teams are working to re-establish service as soon as possible," the company said on Twitter.
