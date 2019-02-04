ISRO set to launch communication satellite GSAT-31 on Feb 6

The is all set to launch its 40th communication satellite GSAT-31 on Wednesday from the in

The satellite with a mission life of 15 years will provide on some of the in-orbit and augment the Ku-band transponder capacity in Geostationary Orbit, the space agency said.

In a statement, the (ISRO) said the satellite, weighing about 2,535 kg, is scheduled for launch onboard the Ariane-5 (VA247) from Kourou in

"The satellite GSAT-31 is configured on ISRO's enhanced I-2K Bus, utilising the maximum bus capabilities of this type. The satellite derives its heritage from ISROs earlier INSAT/ The satellite provides Indian mainland and island coverage," the agency said.

ISRO also said the GSAT-31 will be used for supporting networks, television uplinks, digital satellite gathering, DTH television services, cellular back haul connectivity and many such applications.

The satellite will also provide wide beam coverage to facilitate communication over large oceanic region comprising large part of the Arabian Sea, the and the using wide band transponder, ISRO said.

The agency added that two Ku-band beacon downlink signals are transmitted for ground tracking purpose.

