Issue white paper on Goa finances: Cong to BJP-led state govt

The Congress Sunday demanded a white paper on the coastal state's financial condition against the backdrop of the BJP-led government deciding to sell bonds worth Rs 100 crore.

Congress said the decision by the showed that the state's financial condition was poor.

"We demand that the immediately release a white paper on the financial situation of The BJP has been boasting about abundant help from the Centre but in reality has to borrow to tide over financial constraints," he said.

Chodankar pointed out that Goa already had a debt of Rs 16,000 crore.

Speaking on the issue of formalin in fish being imported into the state, he said the should thoroughly check it to ensure people are not affected.

He claimed his party was receiving information that fish laced with formalin, a potential carcinogenic chemical, was making its way into the state's markets.

