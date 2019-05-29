It's time Seemanchal region in Bihar had its own voice: Owaisi

Wednesday alleged Seemanchal region in Bihar, where his party unsuccessfully contested a Lok Sabha seat in the recent elections, has been "criminally neglected" and it was time it "had its own voice."



AIMIM's candidate finished third in (in Seemanchal region) of in the Lok Sabha polls, by securing about three lakh votes.

Owaisi said his party would continue its struggle for provision of education, and infrastructure in Seemanchal.

In a series of tweets, he said, "Our journey has been one of many successes & setbacks: but the struggle will go on.

In Seemanchal, we'll continue our constitutional struggle for education, & infrastructure."



"Seemanchal's been criminally neglected, it's time it had its own voice."bagged two of the three seats it contested in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.

While Owaisi was re-elected from Hyderabad, party nominee Imtiaz Jaleel emerged victorious in Aurangabad in

