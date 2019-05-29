JUST IN
It's time Seemanchal region in Bihar had its own voice: Owaisi

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi Wednesday alleged Seemanchal region in Bihar, where his party unsuccessfully contested a Lok Sabha seat in the recent elections, has been "criminally neglected" and it was time it "had its own voice."

AIMIM's candidate Akhtarul Iman finished third in Kishanganj (in Seemanchal region) of Bihar in the Lok Sabha polls, by securing about three lakh votes.

Owaisi said his party would continue its struggle for provision of education, healthcare and infrastructure in Seemanchal.

In a series of tweets, he said, "Our journey has been one of many successes & setbacks: but the struggle will go on.

In Seemanchal, we'll continue our constitutional struggle for education, healthcare & infrastructure."


"Seemanchal's been criminally neglected, it's time it had its own voice."

AIMIM bagged two of the three seats it contested in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.

While Owaisi was re-elected from Hyderabad, party nominee Imtiaz Jaleel emerged victorious in Aurangabad in Maharashtra.

