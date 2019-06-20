J-K govt gives nod to 10 pc reservation for EWS people

The and Kashmir government Thursday approved the reservation (second amendment) bill incorporating 103rd amendment of the Indian constitution to provide 10 per cent reservation to economically weaker sections in jobs and educational institutions.

"The (SAC) which met here under the chairmanship of approved the ' and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019' for incorporating provisions for implementation of the 103rd amendment of the Indian Constitution," an said.

The amendment will provide for 10 per cent reservation to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in educational institutions and direct recruitment in civil posts and services not covered under the scheme of the reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs.

The extended 10 per cent reservation to the persons belonging to EWS, who are not covered under the scheme of reservation for SCs/STs/OBCs in terms of Constitution of (103rd Amendment) Act, 2019.

Subsequently, on the recommendations of the state government, the Centre extended the said Act to and Kashmir vide Presidential order on March 1 this year. The Act provides that total percentage of reservation shall in no case exceed 50 per cent.

Presently, 46 per cent reservation is being extended to various classes.

For implementation of 103rd amendment of Constitution of to provide for 10 per cent reservation, an amendment to the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004 was necessary.

