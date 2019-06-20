427 stranded tourists evacuated from North Sikkim

Altogether 427 tourists were evacuated from North on Thursday, four days after they got stranded in the district as torrential rain damaged road infrastructure, an said.

The district administration arranged vehicles for all the 427 tourists to reach the state capital Gangtok, North Collector said.

Besides government and vehicles, private taxis were hired to first bring the stranded tourists to Chungthang and from there all of them were taken to Gangtok by state-owned buses, Yadav told over phone from Mangan.

All tourists were provided refreshments before being transported free of cost till Gangtok, he said.

Medical facilities were made available to the stranded tourists, the North DC said, adding that the has provided and lodging to all visitors at Lachen, while the and the helped the administration in the mission.

As many as 60 tourist vehicles had got stranded in between Lachen and Zema 3 in North Sikkim four days ago due to torrential rains in the region, hours after a cloudburst had occurred in the region.

