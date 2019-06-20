JUST IN
Municipal secretary of NDMC dies of cardiac arrest: Official

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The municipal secretary of north corporation has died of cardiac arrest, following which the proceedings of the BJP-led House were on Thursday postponed, officials said.

NDMC Municipal Secretary Jagdeep Chiller died on Wednesday night, a senior official said.

He was 58.

"The NDMC's meeting of the House scheduled for today (Thursday) was postponed due to the sudden demise of the municipal secretary," the official said.

Chiller, a Delhi resident, had complained of chest pain Wednesday night when he was travelling. He then went to a hospital, where doctors advised his driver to take him to a bigger hospital as "his condition was serious".

"However, at that hospital, he collapsed in the wheelchair and died. His cremation was performed later at Punjabi Bagh cremation grounds," the official said.

First Published: Thu, June 20 2019. 22:15 IST

