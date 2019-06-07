J-K Guv's advisor holds meeting with officials on security arrangements for Amaranth Yatra

-
Security and other arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Amaranth Yatra were discussed at a high-level meeting on Friday, an official spokesman said.
The meeting was chaired by the advisor to the Jammu and Kashmir Governor K Vijay Kumar and the role and responsibilities of all the security agencies were discussed, he said.
The yatra is scheduled to begin on July 1.
The meeting was attended by Director General of Police Dilbag Singh, Additional Secretary in the Union Home Ministry Gyanesh Kumar and GOC 15 Corps Lt Gen J S Dhillon, among other senior officials, the spokesman said
CEO SASB Umang Narula, Principal Secretary Home Shaleen Kabra, ADGP (CID) B Srinivas, ADGP (Security) Munir Ahmad Khan, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan and officers of the civil administration, the Central Armed Police Forces and other security agencies also attended the meet, he said.
The divisional commissioner gave a detailed presentation on arrangements for pilgrims, the spokesman added.
Vijay Kumar stressed on the need for all agencies to maintain effective coordination among themselves to ensure smooth conduct of the forthcoming yatra, he said.
The advisor said it is our collective responsibility to put in sincere efforts to ensure security of the pilgrims coming to the state to perform the yatra.
Kumar asked all the senior officers to hold regular review meetings with field functionaries and other staff so that any deficiency is rectified, the spokesman said.
