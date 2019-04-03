J-K's relation with India will end if terms and conditions of its accession altered: Mehbooba

PDP said on Wednesday that the relation of with will end if the terms and conditions of the state's accession to the Union were changed.

"2020 will also be a deadline from to the nation. If you remove those terms and conditions on which acceded to India, our relation with the country will also end," Mehbooba told reporters after filing her nomination papers from the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency.

The former was responding to Amit Shah's assertion that Article 35A, which guarantees special status to Jammu and Kashmir in terms of residency rights, will be repealed by 2020.

On the manifesto, Mehboba said it was word by word same as the Agenda of Alliance agreed upon between her father and the at the time of government formation in Jammu and Kashmir in 2015.

" manifesto is same as what kept in Agenda of Alliance with ..status quo on Article 370, revocation of AFSPA, holding dialogue and reducing army footprint from civilian areas. It is word by word the same thing," she asserted.

