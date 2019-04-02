Make this election about real issues: Priyanka to voters

-
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged the people on Tuesday to make the Lok Sabha election about real issues.
Vadra's remarks came after the Congress released its manifesto, making a slew of promises, including giving Rs 72,000 each to five crore poor families under the 'Nyay' scheme, filling up 22 lakh government vacancies, bringing a separate budget for farmers and fixing a single moderate GST rate.
"I urge everyone, especially young people and 1st time voters- Please read our manifesto. Make this election about real issues," Vadra tweeted.
