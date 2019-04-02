Make this election about real issues: Priyanka to voters

urged the people on Tuesday to make the election about real issues.

Vadra's remarks came after the released its manifesto, making a slew of promises, including giving Rs 72,000 each to five crore poor families under the 'Nyay' scheme, filling up 22 lakh government vacancies, bringing a separate budget for farmers and fixing a single moderate GST rate.

"I urge everyone, especially young people and 1st time voters- Please read our manifesto. Make this election about real issues," tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)