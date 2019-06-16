J-K separatists say no threat to Amarnath Yatra

As the revered Amarnath commences on July 1, Kashmiri separatists Sunday asserted there was no threat to the annual and urged the pilgrims and tourists visiting the state not to pay heed to any "false propaganda".

They said people of the Valley will continue to retain and nourish the tradition of brotherhood and communal amity.

The separatists under the banner of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Shah Geelani, and said a few were running a "smear campaign and propaganda" about threat to the Amarnath and pilgrims in the Valley.

"Kashmiri people have never compromised on their tradition of hospitality, even in the toughest and trying times, and always played a friendly host, whether to a tourist or an Amarnath pilgrim who came to Kashmir," the separatists said in a statement here.

"There is no threat to Amarnath Yatris from Kashmiris as reported by some from their cozy studios in and these pilgrims are very much safe in the Valley," it said.

The separatists said the tourists and pilgrims visiting can tell the "ground reality" and "expose" the sections of media who have adopted a "jingoistic approach" vis-a-vis

