Jaga-Kalia likely to return to Odisha during Rath Jatra

The separated conjoined twins, Jaga and Kalia are likely to return to Odisha during Rath Yatra festival next month, an official said Saturday.

The twins are under the treatment of a team of sepcialist doctors at AIIMS, New Delhi since their separation in a marathon 12-hour surgery in October 2017.

The managing director of National Health Mission, Odisha, Shalini Pandit, had visited AIIMS, New Delhi to review the health of the twins and held talks about them with doctors there Saturday, the official said.

"AIIMS, New Delhi team said the twins are now ready to be discharged from the hospital. Though no dates have been finalized yet for the twins' return, it will soon issue an advisory to Odisha Government regarding the mode of transportation for their shifting," Pandit told reporters.

She said the state government will make the required arrangements for shifting of the twins and a medical team of AIIMS, New Delhi will accompany them during it, she added.

The twins are likely to be back in Odisha by mid July, an official said adding that this may concide to Lord Jagannath's Rath Jatra which commence from July 4.

Pandit said Jaga and Kalia will be housed in any hospital here after their discharge from AIIMS, New Delhi.

The twins, who were born with their heads joined, hails from Milipada village in Kandhamal district.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Das said the state government will bear all the expenditure required for the twins.

