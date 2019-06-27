Bhubaneswar: Railways to run 194 special trains during Puri Rath Yatra

Keeping the huge inflow of devotees to during the Rath of Lord in mind, the (ECoR) has decided to run 194 special trains from July 4 to July 13.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Railway officials held at the office of (DRM), CoR, Khurda Road.

The Railways has decided to publicise the special trains using public address (PA) system at Railway station and through

A special app for the Rath - ECoR YATRA, will also be launched which will give information regarding the special trains and the various logistic facilities provided by the Railways.

Other important decisions such as setting up of 60 new booking counters and Automatic Ticket Vending Machines were also taken at the meeting.

Considering the large congregation of devotees at Railway Station, elaborate safety arrangements have also been made.

Apart from this, a large contingent of (RPF) comprising personnel, sniffer dogs, (GRP) officers and jawans will be mobilised for round the clock deployment during the entire period of the Rath

