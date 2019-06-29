JUST IN
Rajnath Singh on 2 day visit to Eastern Naval Command

Press Trust of India  |  Visakhapatnam 

: Defence minister Rajnath Singh arrived here Saturday on a two-day visit to the Eastern Naval Command (ENC).

On arrival at INS Dega, he was received by Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) and Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ENC and was presented a Guard of Honour.

During the visit, Rajnath Singh would be apprised on the operational readiness of the Command and other relevant aspects of maritime and coastal security in the Eastern Seaboard, a press release said.

He is also scheduled to visit ships and submarines of ENC and interact with the naval personnel and defence civilians prior to his departure to New Delhi.

First Published: Sat, June 29 2019. 18:45 IST

