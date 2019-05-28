Jagan invites Chandrababu Naidu for swearing-in ceremony

Minister-designate Y S Jaganmohan Reddy Tuesday invited N Chandrababu for his swearing-in ceremony in on May 30.

Reddy, whose YSR swept the state elections bagging 151 of the 175 seats, will be sworn in as minister at 12.23 pm on Thursday.

YSRC sources said the CM-designate spoke to the TDP over phone and extended a formal invitation for the swearing-in ceremony.

Reddy has already invited Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao, who has confirmed his attendance.

After the swearing-in, E S L Narasimhan, and Reddy will leave for to attend the swearing-in of Narendra Modi as

