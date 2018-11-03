Jaiprakash Power Q2 net loss narrows to Rs 41.8 crore

Debt-ridden power firm Saturday reported narrowing of its standalone net loss to Rs 41.86 crore during the second quarter ended September 2018.

The company had a net loss of 156.55 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total revenue increased by about 6 per cent to Rs 998.88 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 941.09 crore in the corresponding period of 2017-18.

The company at the end of the reported quarter had aggregate power generation capacity of 2,220 MW, comprising hydro (400 MW) and thermal (1,820 MW).

