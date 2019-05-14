Jaipur divisional commissioner to probe Alwar rape case

The government has appointed KC Verma as the investigating in the gang rape case.

"The has given the task to investigate the case to me. I will remain available for public hearing at the office of the in Thanagazi on May 16 and at the circuit house on May 17," Verma said.

He said any individual or organisation could come forward to give views and present a memorandum related to the case from 10 am to 5 pm.

On April 26, a woman was gangraped in front of her husband at an isolated place on the Thanagazi- bypass.

The accused had filmed the crime and circulated it on Police had delayed registering a case, saying they were busy with the elections. The FIR in the case was registered on May 2. Police have arrested six people in the case.

The Alwar SP was removed while the station SHO was suspended after the case.

