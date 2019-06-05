Jaipur Foots to benefit over 2,000 more disabled world-wide

India's famous foot is set to help over 2,000 more disabled persons in three African countries and one southeast Asian country walk more steadily.

Over 2,000 feet amputees and persons with other disabilities of lower limbs would be fitted with Foots in four camps being held in Egypt, and in and in South Esat Asia, said a statement by Foot makers Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayta Samiti, based in the capital.

The camps are being organised in association with the Ministry of External Affoars, the statement added.

The camps are being organised under the ' for Humanity' initiative of the government of India, it said.

The initiatve was launched to commemorate the 150thbirth

Over 1.78 million people world-wide have been benefitted by Jaipur Foot, limbs, calipers and other aids and appliances, mostly in India, besides 26 other countries of Asia, and

All artificial limbs and other aids and appliances are given totally free of charge.

With the and other limbs and appliances, which are fitted in one to three days, even below-knee amputees can sit, run, squat, climb, walk and swim, said the statement, adding many of the functions can be performed even by the above-knee amputees.

