Jaipur Foot transforming numerous lives across world: Naidu

The 'Jaipur Foot' is one of the great scientific innovations from India that has transformed numerous lives across the world, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said Saturday.
Naidu, who is in Vietnam on a four-day official visit, was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Jaipur Foot Artificial Limb Fitment camp at the Indian Embassy here.
The camp is being held under the India For Humanity' programme to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
Naidu said the Jaipur Foot has transformed the lives of thousands and helped them lead a life of dignity and become productive members of the community.
"It is an initiative that provides to the differently abled persons a sense of freedom and mobility, a sense of dignity and an ability to live life fully," he said.
He said the partnership between Indian Government and Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS), the world's largest non -profit organisation for fitment of artificial limbs, is a partnership of "love and service".
"It is a partnership for compassion. It is a partnership to honour the life of one of the greatest human beings of our generation, Mahatma Gandhi," he said.
He expressed hope that many more such collaborative initiatives will be taken up by both the countries in the years to come.
Earlier, Naidu paid floral tributes and homage at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi in the premises of the Embassy of India in Hanoi.
He also paid tributes to Vietnamese revolutionary leader Ho Chi Minh at the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum.
Naidu on Friday held wide-ranging talks with his Vietnamese counterpart Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh to enhance bilateral and multilateral cooperation.
