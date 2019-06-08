Jaish militant killed in Anantnag encounter

A militant was killed in an encounter with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's district on Saturday, police said.

Acting on inputs, a was launched in the forests of Nowgam in Dooru area of the south district, a police said.

During the search, the militants fired on the search party, which retaliated. One militant was killed and the body was retrieved from the encounter site, the said.

The militant has been identified as Iqbal Ahmad, the said.

According to the police records, Ahmad was affiliated with the JeM and was part of a group involved in the planning and execution of a series of terror attacks in the area. Many cases were registered against him, the said.

Arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site, the spokesperson added.

