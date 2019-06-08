Man arrested for spreading communal hatred on social media

A 30-year-old tea-seller was arrested here Saturday for allegedly whipping up communal hatred on social media, police said.

Asif Khan alias Shamsher who runs a tea shop in Gulzar Colony area was arrested "for spreading communal hatred" through and WhatsApp, of police said.

His mobile phone was seized, and it was found that he had posted some content on which could hurt religious sentiments, he said.

The district administration, under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, has prohibited posting of any message on that can cause breach of peace or promote enmity between two groups, the said.

Khan was therefore arrested under IPC section 188 (disobedience of public servant's order), Singh added.

