Gangster, aide arrested by Delhi Police after brief gunfight in UP

A 31-year-old alleged gangster, wanted in almost two dozen cases, was arrested along with his associate by a joint team of the Police Crime Branch and after a brief gunfight in the area of Uttar Pradesh, officials said Saturday.

The arrested duo were identified as Sonu Thakur (31), a native of Bareilly in UP, and Manoj (32), a resident of Ghaziabad, they said.

Thakur was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on information leading to his arrest.

of Police (Crime) said they received a tip-off following which a trap was laid by the joint team in on Friday.

Two persons were signalled to stop, but, the pillion rider whipped out a pistol and fired 15 round on police and turned his motorcycle. In retaliation, police fired 11 rounds in which both the criminals sustained gunshot injuries in their legs, Naik said.

They were later arrested.

Sonu, along with his associates, has committed more than 20 robberies in Delhi- while Manoj was involved in 14 cases of robbery and attempt to murder, they said.

Two pistols, along with three magazines, and one motorcycle were recovered from their possession, they added.

