Approval granted for purchase of defence equipment worth Rs 2,700 cr

The (DAC) Wednesday approved acquisition of for about Rs 2,700 crore, official sources said.

The meeting of the council, the highest decision-making body for defence purchase, was chaired by

It granted approval for procurement of three cadet training ships for the Indian Navy, which would be utilised to provide basic sea training for cadets including women undertrainees.

The ships would be capable of undertaking hospital ship duties, providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, undertaking search and rescue (SAR) missions and non-combatant evacuation operations.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)