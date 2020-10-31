Jamiat slams France President Macron's stance on publication of caricatures

-
Prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Friday condemned French President Emmanuel Macron's stand on publication of caricatures of Prophet Muhammad.
Jamiat president Maulana Arshad Madani said the publication of caricatures of the Prophet was being dubbed as freedom of expression and asked if such behavior can be justified in a civil society.
He also criticised the Indian government's support for Macron.
Islam is a peace-loving religion and respects the sentiments of all other religions, Madani said.
Referring to the freedom of expression debate over the publication of the caricatures, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board tweeted, "Freedom of expression is a right. However, one is not allowed to insult the sentiments of others in the name of freedom."
"Those who violate others' fundamental right to be respected must adopt civilized manners," the AIMPLB said.
Many Muslims in the Middle East and beyond have called for boycott of French products and protested over depictions of the Prophet.
The beheading earlier this month of a French teacher who had shown caricatures of the Prophet in class again ignited a debate over such depictions considered blasphemous by Muslims.
