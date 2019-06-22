Jammu records 41.4 deg C; Srinagar remains pleasant at 28.7 degrees

The winter capital Saturday recorded a maximum of 41.4 degrees Celsius, an increase of almost three notches compared to the previous day.

The night in the city, however, marked a slight dip and settled at 24.7 degrees Celsius against the



previous night's 25 degrees Celsius, a of the meteorological department said.

After witnessing heat wave early this month, the day in fell to 35.6 degrees Celsius following overcast conditions and showers on Monday and hovered around the season's average of 38 degrees Celsius till Friday.

The city had recorded the season's high of 44.4 degrees Celsius (maximum) on June 10 and 31.2 degrees Celsius (minimum) on June 12.

Katra, the base camp for in Reasi district, continued to be the second hottest place in the state. The maximum temperature in Katra settled at 38.6 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 22.9 degrees Celsius, the said.

continued to enjoy pleasant with a high of 28.7 degrees Celsius, 0.5 notches below season's average, and a low of 11.7 degrees Celsius, four degrees below normal, during this part of the season, the MeT said.

The weatherman has predicted isolated to moderate rain or thundershower with gusty wind having speed of 30 to 40 km per hour during the next two days in and divisions.

