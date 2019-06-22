Sanjeevani provisionally suspended for last year's dope flunk

Indian has been placed under provisional suspension for failing a dope test last year.

had failed a dope test in November last year as her sample taken during was found to contain Probenecid, a masking agent.

Her sample initially returned negative when tested at the here but later found to contain the prohibited substance when tested at World Anti-

The (NADA) did not hand her a provisional suspension as it was not required at that stage. She was allowed to compete and she won the 10,000m race in the Federation Cup earlier this year.

She was selected in the Indian team for the Asian Championships held in April in after clearance by the NADA, and she won a bronze by clocking 32:44.96.

The Athletics Integrity Unit, an independent body set up by the to deal with these kind of cases, has issued charges on the 22-year-old on Wednesday and she has been placed under provisional suspension.

An Athletics Federation of said: "When she failed dope test last year, she was asked to take voluntary suspension and fight her case. But she did not do that and said she is innocent.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)