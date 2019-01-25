Jana Sena firms up alliance with CPI, CPI(M) for AP elections

: The Friday firmed up its electoral alliance with and for the ensuing

While the CPI(M) agreed to work with the in Telangana as well,the sought more time to take a decision.

Leaders of the Jana Sena, and CPI(M) held a round-table here Friday to discuss various political issues.

Chief Pawan Kalyan, Nadendla Manohar, CPI Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, CPI(M) politburo member B V Raghavulu and state leaders of the two parties attended.

A resolution was adopted at the meeting on the electoral alliance, a Jana Sena release later said.

The meeting also resolved to request the Election Commission of India to form a committee of experts to address the concerns raised over the functioning of Electronic Voting Machines.

It also requested the ECI that VVPAT paper trail verification be made mandatory in 10 per cent of the votes polled and counted.

The meeting felt that the BJP at the Center and its allies have 'deceived' the people of in the implementation of AP Reorganization Act, 2014.

The three parties resolved to strongly fight to secure Special Category Status for

A further plan of action in this connection would be finalized soon, the release added.

