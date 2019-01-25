EU drafting appeal for Venezuela's Maduro to call elections: Diplomats

EU are drafting an appeal for Venezuela's to convene quick elections, with some demanding recognition of as if he does not, diplomats said.

"We want an immediate call for elections in the near future," one told AFP following a meeting of who discussed wording for a new and tougher declaration.

Another EU said proposed organising elections in a week that would be monitored by international observers.

Both diplomats said several EU were proposing recognising Guaido as if Maduro failed to convene elections.

Guaido, the opposition leader, has already self-declared himself president.

"The idea to condition the recognition has had many supporters," the said, naming supporters as France, Germany, Britain and in addition to

Spain's earlier Friday publicly pushed the to recognise Guaido as if elections are not called rapidly.

The parliament would then organise the new elections in such a scenario, he said.

The diplomat said there is "strong support for a clear new EU signal" following one on Wednesday.

Speaking on behalf of the 28-nation bloc, the EU's said the voice of the Venezuelan people "cannot be ignored" and called for "free and credible elections."



But she did not mention a time frame and she stopped short of calling for Maduro's ouster and endorsing Guaido.

The United States, and major South American nations quickly backed Guaido, leaving Maduro increasingly isolated.

