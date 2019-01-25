Over 44,000 complaints resolved by J&K grievance cell

The grievance cell of the and Kashmir administration has resolved over 44,000 complaints over a period of seven months, officials said on Friday.

Since the imposition of the Governor's rule in the state on June 20, 2018 till date, the cell has received 45,045 complaints of which 44,050 have been dealt with, they said.

These complaints have been forwarded to the quarters concerned for timely redressal, the officials added.

A total of 995 complaints are under process, they said further.

The three to have been regularly meeting and hearing the grievances both in and Jammu, they said.

The officials further said the are regularly reviewing the disposal of the grievances pertaining to their respective departments.

After completion of six months of Governor's rule, the state came under President's rule on December 20, 2018.

