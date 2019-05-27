Japan to buy 105 F-35 US stealth warplanes: Trump

plans to buy 105 US-made stealth warplanes, said on Monday, which the US said would give the largest fleet of any US ally.

Trump, in for a state visit, said "has just announced its intent to purchase 105 brand new stealth aircraft. Stealth, because, the fact is you can't see them." "This purchase would give the largest fleet of any US ally," added the

Trump appeared to be referencing a deal first announced by the F35's manufacturer, Lockheed Martin, in December.

announced in its latest defence budget in December plans to buy 105 units of the F35A, which performs conventional take-off and landings.

said at the time that the purchases could total more than one trillion yen (USD 9.1 billion).

The could not immediately comment on the timing of Trump's comments about the deal Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)