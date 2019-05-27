US, Japan to work with India, other countries to promote free, open Indo-pacific: Abe

The US and will work with like India, Australia, ASEAN, UK and to "forcefully" promote the idea of a free and open Indo-Pacific, Japanese Shinzo said Monday, amidst flexing its muscle in the strategically important region.

Over the past few years, in particular under the Trump administration, a free and open has emerged as an important aspect of the relationship between the US and and other like-minded nations in the region.

These believe that a military buildup by and its aggressive behaviour in the region poses a threat to a free and open Indo-Pacific, which in the recent past has emerged as a key hub for global trade, economic activity and maritime security.

"Going forward, we will walk hand in hand and promote the cooperation for the realisation of this common vision of our two nations. We will be promoting the idea forcefully, told reporters at a joint conference in with Donald Trump, who is on a four-day state visit to

With concerned -- like Australia, India, ASEAN, UK, and -- we will fortify the cooperation toward the realisation of a free and open We will enhance and expand our efforts. We agreed on that, said.

In today's summit meeting, we welcomed the steady progress of US-Japan cooperation, looking toward the creation of free and open Indo-Pacific, including the areas such as energy, digital, and infrastructure, said the Japanese

The is a biogeographic region, comprising the and the western and central Pacific Ocean, including the Sea.

The US has conducted a series of "freedom of navigation" exercises in the disputed Sea, triggering protests from over what it says is infringement of sovereignty. China claims almost the entire Sea, while Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, and are also claimants.

The growing presence of the in the where it already acquired a logistic base at has aroused concerns in besides acquisition of the port in on a 99-year lease.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)