Hotel Leelaventure Q4 net loss widens to Rs 29.82 cr

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Hotel Leelaventure Monday reported widening of standalone net loss to Rs 29.82 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 15.80 crore during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Hotel Leelaventure said in a filing to the BSE.

The company's standalone income from operations stood at Rs 43.06 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was at Rs 41.54 crore for the same period year ago.

For fiscal 2018-19, the company's net loss was at Rs 118.90 crore as against a net loss of Rs 23.23 crore during the previous fiscal year.

The company's standalone income from operations for the fiscal year ended March 2019 stood at Rs 154.34 crore. It was at Rs 137.84 crore for 2017-18.

Shares of Hotel Leelaventure Monday closed at Rs 9.30 apiece on the BSE, up 3.10 per cent from its previous close.

