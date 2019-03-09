Japanese woman honored by Guinness as oldest person at 116

A 116-year-old Japanese woman who loves playing the board game was honored Saturday as the world's oldest living person by World

The global authority on officially recognized in a ceremony at the nursing home where she lives in Fukuoka, in Japan's southwest. Her family and the were present to celebrate.

Tanaka was born January 2, 1903, the seventh among eight children.

She married in 1922, and they had four children and adopted another child.

She is usually up by 6 a.m. and enjoys studying mathematics.

The previous oldest living person was another Japanese woman, Chiyo Miyako, who died in July at age 117. The oldest person prior to Miyako was also Japanese.

Japanese tend to exhibit longevity and dominate the oldest-person list.

Although changing dietary habits mean obesity has been rising, it's still relatively rare in a nation whose culinary tradition focuses on fish, rice, vegetables and other low in fat.

Age is also traditionally respected here, meaning people stay active and feel useful into their 80s and beyond.

But Tanaka has a ways to go before she is the oldest person ever, an achievement of a French woman, Calment, who lived to 122 years, according to World

said the world's oldest man is still under investigation after the man who had the honors, Masazo Nonaka, living on Japan's northernmost island of Hokkaido, died in January at 113.

