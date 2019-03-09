Nirav Modi's extradition request sent to court by UK home secy: ED

The United Kingdom's has recently referred India's request for extraditing PNB scam accused to a for initiating legal proceedings against the diamantaire, the said Saturday.

"Request for extradition of to was sent in July 2018 to the UK. The of has confirmed that the extradition request has been sent to the Westminster Magistrate for the for further proceedings," the agency said in a statement.

A British daily Saturday reported that Nirav Modi, accused in the USD 2-billion Punjab National Bank(PNB) scam, is living in a swanky 8-million pound apartment in London's West End and is now involved in a new diamond business.

Sources in the (ED) said they had been officially informed about UK Sajid Javid's move to forward the case to a about two days back.

The move takes the process of extraditing and bringing back to face the law in to the next stage, the sources said.

Soon, they said, a joint team of the and the (CBI) would travel to the UK to apprise the lawyers about the Indian case and evidence against Nirav Modi, in a similar fashion that was done in the case of another absconding bank-fraud accused,

The and the CBI are investigating Nirav Modi, his uncle and others for alleged money laundering and corruption to perpetrate the alleged scam in the Brady House branch of the PNB in that was unearthed last year.

Nirav Modi, 48, is currently living in a three-bedroom flat occupying half of a floor of the landmark tower block in London, where rent is estimated to cost 17,000 pounds a month, reported.

The revelation comes a day after Nirav Modi's 30,000 sq ft seaside mansion at in Maharashtra's district was demolished by authorities using explosives for alleged violation of coastal regulation rules.

The (MEA) also reacted on the issue of Nirav Modi's extradition, saying the UK was still considering India's request.

is taking all steps necessary for his extradition, an MEA said Saturday.

Nirav Modi has been chargesheeted by both the agencies and the has also attached his assets worth Rs 1,873.08 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and has also seized assets linked to him and his family worth Rs 489.75 crore.

Overseas assets of Nirav Modi in Hong Kong, Switzerland, the US, and the UAE worth Rs 961.49 crore have been attached till now, the agency said.

The ED had chargesheeted Nirav Modi and others under the PMLA in May last year and subsequently, moved a court to get him declared absconder under the newly-enacted Fugitive Economic Offenders Act in July last year.

The agency has sent as many as 18 Letters Rogatories (judicial requests) to countries like Armania, Belgium, China, France, Japan, Malaysia, Russia, South Africa, Hong Kong, Singapore, Switzerland, the UAE, UK and the US to obtain evidence against Nirav Modi and other accused.

" 927 million out of the proceeds of crime of USD 1015 million has been ascertained in this case till now," the ED said.

It had got issued Interpol's global arrest notices against Nirav Modi, his brother Neeshal Modi, sister and company executives Mihir Bhansali, and

