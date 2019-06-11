JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Kohli among world's highest-paid athletes: Forbes

Noida: In a first, three jailed for violating 'No helmet, no petrol rule'
Business Standard

Jemimah to play in KSL

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues has been named in the Yorkshire Diamonds squad for the fourth and final edition of the Kia Super League (KSL).

Rodrigues, who made her international debut in February last year, will join Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur who are also set to feature in the tournament once again.

The official Twitter handle of Yorkshire Diamonds posted the squad which included Jemimah's name.

"BREAKING: The Diamonds have announced their squad for the fourth and final edition of the KSL, which will be replaced by the Hundred from 2020. This summer's competition kicks off in early August," the tweet read along with the squad photo which has Jemimah's name.

Mumbai-based Jemimah has represented India in 10 ODIs and 25 T20Is so far.

KSL will feature six teams beginning August 6.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 11 2019. 22:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU