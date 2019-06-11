Goa CM chides man for throwing floral offering in river

Tuesday reprimanded a man for throwing flowers offered to God in a river from a bridge near here.

The incident took place in the morning in North when Sawant's convoy was heading towards the state capital. He spotted the person throwing flowers in the river, polluting it water, and stopped to admonish him.

"Dont do this. At least dont do it again, was heard telling the man, who was on a scooter, in a video released by the CM on his account.

The was travelling from his village Sankhalim in North to Panaji.

"Earlier today, while travelling over Gaundalim bridge, came across a citizen who was disposing nirmalya (floral offering made to God) in the river.

"I requested him to desist from doing so. As responsible citizens, we need to begin disposing waste properly and also educate and guide our fellow citizens to do so," tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)