BJP wants Telangana govt to crack missing people cases

The BJP's unit K Laxman Tuesday demanded that the take special interest to crack cases of missing persons and establish a special wing to effectively deal with them.

He was responding to that 545 people had gone missing this month.

"The growing number of girls who are missing shows that some gangs are expanding their activities due to the state government not responding in time," he said in a statement.

A police release, said all possible efforts have been made by the police with the help of family members in tracking and tracing the missing people.

There is a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to be followed by all the Investigation Officers for effective tracking and tracing of the missing persons and it is not correct to say that police have been neglecting the cases of investigation of missing persons, it said.

