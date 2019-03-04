Jharkhand govt helping economically weak people to visit

Raghubar Das Monday said the was helping people of economically weak background to visit pilgrimage places.

The was providing assistance to such people to visit pilgrimage centres under the Mukhya Mantri Teerth Yojana scheme, Das said.

The Monday gave way cheques of Rs 1 lakh to each of the 75 pilgrims, who returned home after paying obeisance at Kailash Mansarovar, as assistance under Mukhya Mantri Teerth Yojana.

"So far, more than 5000 people availed the benefit under the ... yojana. The is facilitating people from economically weak background to take pilgrimage," an official release said quoting Das.

He said "welfare of the people has been there in Indian tradition, and the state government is following it."



The also said that the governments priority was to develop tourist places of all religions and generate employment opportunities.

