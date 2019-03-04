Woman among three held with charas in HP's Chamba

Three persons including a woman have been arrested and altogether 2.8 kg was seized in three separate cases in Himachal Pradesh's district, police said Monday.

The arrests and the seizure were made on Sunday, whereas one accused is still at large, Superintendent of Police said.

As much as 1.838 kg was seized from (HRTC) bus during checking at Tunnahatti barrier on Sunday night, she said.

The was found in a bag lying in the rack of the bus going to Shimla via Nalagarh from Chamba, she said, adding the accused was at large.

A case has been registered under section 20 of NDPS Act and efforts are on to nab the absconding accused, she said.

In another case, 502 gram charas was recovered from a woman (40) of Bhalui village who was travelling in bound HRTC bus.

While 418 gram charas was recovered from two motorcycle borne persons and of Mel village at a check post near falling under station, she added.

Separate cases have been registered in this regard.

